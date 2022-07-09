NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

896 FPUS51 KBGM 090736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather