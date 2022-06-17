NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

