NYZ009-272000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-272000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-272000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-272000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-272000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-272000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-272000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-272000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-272000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-272000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-272000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-272000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-272000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-272000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-272000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-272000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-272000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-272000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$