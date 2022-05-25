NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ 356 FPUS51 KBGM 250736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-252000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ015-252000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ016-252000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ017-252000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ018-252000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ022-252000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ023-252000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ024-252000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ025-252000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ036-252000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ037-252000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ044-252000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ045-252000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ046-252000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ055-252000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ056-252000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ057-252000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ062-252000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$