NYZ009-242000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ015-242000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ016-242000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ017-242000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ018-242000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ022-242000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ023-242000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ024-242000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ025-242000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ036-242000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ037-242000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ044-242000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ045-242000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ046-242000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ055-242000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ056-242000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ057-242000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ062-242000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$