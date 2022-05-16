NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

913 FPUS51 KBGM 160736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather