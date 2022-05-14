NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

987 FPUS51 KBGM 140736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

