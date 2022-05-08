NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

