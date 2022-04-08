NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ 174 FPUS51 KBGM 080741 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-082000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ015-082000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ016-082000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ017-082000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ018-082000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ022-082000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ023-082000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ024-082000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ025-082000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ036-082000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ037-082000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ044-082000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ045-082000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ046-082000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ055-082000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ056-082000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ057-082000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ062-082000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 340 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$