Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely, mainly this

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

