NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

_____

061 FPUS51 KBGM 240836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-242100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 1 below to 5 above

zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-242100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-242100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-242100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-242100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-242100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet and rain in the morning. Snow and freezing rain.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-242100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet and rain in the morning. Snow and freezing rain.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-242100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow, freezing rain and rain. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-242100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-242100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 18. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-242100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 17. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs

around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-242100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-242100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then snow

with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-242100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow with freezing

rain likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-242100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Snow, freezing rain and rain. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-242100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-242100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then snow

with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-242100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,

a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather