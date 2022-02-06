NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

532 FPUS51 KBGM 060836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

NYZ009-062100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-062100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-062100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-062100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-062100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-062100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-062100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-062100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ025-062100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-062100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-062100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-062100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-062100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-062100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-062100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ056-062100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ057-062100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-062100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

