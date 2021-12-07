NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

_____

286 FPUS51 KBGM 070836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 21. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather