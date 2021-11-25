NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

237 FPUS51 KBGM 250836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather