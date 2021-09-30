NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 _____ 874 FPUS51 KBGM 300736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-302000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ015-302000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ016-302000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ017-302000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ018-302000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ022-302000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ023-302000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ024-302000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ025-302000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ036-302000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ037-302000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ044-302000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ045-302000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ046-302000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ055-302000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ056-302000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ057-302000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ062-302000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$