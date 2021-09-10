NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

