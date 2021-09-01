NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

