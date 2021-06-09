NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 _____ 813 FPUS51 KBGM 090736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-092000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ015-092000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ016-092000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ017-092000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ018-092000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ022-092000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ023-092000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ024-092000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ025-092000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ036-092000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ037-092000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ044-092000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ045-092000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ046-092000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ055-092000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ056-092000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ057-092000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ062-092000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather