NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

