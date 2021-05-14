NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

_____

466 FPUS51 KBGM 140736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

