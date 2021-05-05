NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 _____ 942 FPUS51 KBGM 050736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-052000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ015-052000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ016-052000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ017-052000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ018-052000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-052000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-052000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ024-052000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-052000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ036-052000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ037-052000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ044-052000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-052000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-052000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-052000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-052000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ057-052000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ062-052000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$