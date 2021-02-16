NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ 090 FPUS51 KBGM 160836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-162100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows 1 to 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 9 above. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-162100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ016-162100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ017-162100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Freezing rain this morning, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-162100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers. Freezing rain this morning, then snow showers likely with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-162100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 5 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ023-162100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 7 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ024-162100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ025-162100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ036-162100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers. Freezing rain this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ037-162100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ044-162100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ045-162100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ046-162100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain with a chance of rain this morning, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ055-162100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ056-162100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ057-162100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ062-162100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain likely with freezing rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.