Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

NYZ009-092100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-092100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ016-092100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ017-092100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ018-092100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ022-092100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-092100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ024-092100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ025-092100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ036-092100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ037-092100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ044-092100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-092100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-092100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-092100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ056-092100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ057-092100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-092100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

