NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

_____

020 FPUS51 KBGM 050836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-052100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ015-052100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of freezing

drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-052100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow or freezing drizzle

this morning, then a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-052100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ018-052100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-052100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-052100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of freezing

drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-052100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-052100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow or rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-052100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-052100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-052100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-052100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ046-052100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ055-052100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-052100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-052100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ062-052100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

