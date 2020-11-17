NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
252 FPUS51 KBGM 170836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
NYZ009-172100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 14 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ015-172100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ016-172100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this
morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ017-172100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this
morning, then rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ018-172100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ022-172100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ023-172100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ024-172100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ025-172100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this
morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ036-172100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Snow or rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ037-172100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly this
morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 19.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ044-172100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain or
snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ045-172100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain or
snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ046-172100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ055-172100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ056-172100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ057-172100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this
morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 19.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ062-172100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
