NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
478 FPUS51 KBGM 130836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-132100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ015-132100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ016-132100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ017-132100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ018-132100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ022-132100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ023-132100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ024-132100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ025-132100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ036-132100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ037-132100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ044-132100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ045-132100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ046-132100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ055-132100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ056-132100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ057-132100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-132100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. A 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather