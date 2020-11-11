NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Less
humid with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
