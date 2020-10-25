NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

