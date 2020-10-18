NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

