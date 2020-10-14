NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
345 FPUS51 KBGM 140736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-142000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ015-142000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ016-142000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ017-142000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ018-142000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ022-142000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ023-142000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ024-142000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ025-142000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ036-142000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ037-142000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ044-142000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-142000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ046-142000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ055-142000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ056-142000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ057-142000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ062-142000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
