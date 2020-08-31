NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

