Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

NYZ009-132000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-132000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-132000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-132000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-132000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-132000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-132000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-132000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ025-132000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-132000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-132000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-132000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-132000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-132000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-132000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-132000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-132000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-132000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

