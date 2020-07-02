NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

