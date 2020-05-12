NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

NYZ009-122000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ015-122000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ016-122000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ017-122000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-122000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ022-122000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ023-122000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ024-122000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ025-122000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ036-122000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Brisk

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ037-122000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-122000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ045-122000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-122000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-122000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ056-122000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-122000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-122000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

