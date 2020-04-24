NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020
427 FPUS51 KBGM 240736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
NYZ009-242000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ015-242000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ016-242000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly
this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ017-242000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ018-242000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ022-242000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ023-242000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ024-242000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ025-242000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ036-242000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ037-242000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ044-242000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this
morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ045-242000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ046-242000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain likely this
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ055-242000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ056-242000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ057-242000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ062-242000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
