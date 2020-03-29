NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
NYZ009-292000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ015-292000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ016-292000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ017-292000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ018-292000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ022-292000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ023-292000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ024-292000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ025-292000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ036-292000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ037-292000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ044-292000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ045-292000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ046-292000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ055-292000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ056-292000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ057-292000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ062-292000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
