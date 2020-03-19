NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
NYZ009-192000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs around
50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ015-192000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ016-192000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ017-192000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ018-192000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing
to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ022-192000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ023-192000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ024-192000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ025-192000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ036-192000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ037-192000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ044-192000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ045-192000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ046-192000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ055-192000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ056-192000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ057-192000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ062-192000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 30.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
