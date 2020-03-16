NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020

277 FPUS51 KBGM 160736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely with a chance of light

rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow in the morning. Light rain. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning. Light rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely with a chance of light rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely with a chance of light rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of light rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

