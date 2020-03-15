NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
NYZ009-152000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ015-152000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ016-152000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ017-152000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ018-152000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ022-152000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ023-152000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ024-152000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ025-152000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ036-152000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ037-152000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
NYZ044-152000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ045-152000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ046-152000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ055-152000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ056-152000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ057-152000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ062-152000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
