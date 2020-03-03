NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

NYZ009-032100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-032100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-032100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-032100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-032100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-032100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-032100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-032100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ025-032100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-032100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-032100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-032100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-032100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ046-032100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-032100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ056-032100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-032100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ062-032100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

