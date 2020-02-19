NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
NYZ009-192100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ015-192100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ016-192100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ017-192100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ018-192100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 10 TO 15. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ022-192100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ023-192100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ024-192100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ025-192100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ036-192100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows near 10. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ037-192100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ044-192100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches possible. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ045-192100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ046-192100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ055-192100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ056-192100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ057-192100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ062-192100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
