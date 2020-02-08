NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

943 FPUS51 KBGM 080836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-082100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 TO

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ015-082100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ016-082100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 15.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ017-082100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs

15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 10. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ018-082100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows near 10. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ022-082100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ023-082100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ024-082100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 15.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ025-082100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ036-082100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs near

15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 10.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ037-082100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows near 10. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ044-082100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 10.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ045-082100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows near 10. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 10.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ046-082100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 10.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ055-082100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 TO

15. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ056-082100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows near 15.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 15.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ057-082100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 TO

15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ062-082100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows near 15.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather