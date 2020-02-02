NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and
rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
and rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Highs
around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
