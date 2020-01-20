NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

