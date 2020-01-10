NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

609 FPUS51 KBGM 100924

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-102100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ015-102100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-102100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-102100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ018-102100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ022-102100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Rain

likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-102100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-102100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-102100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-102100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ037-102100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ044-102100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-102100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ046-102100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ055-102100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-102100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-102100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ062-102100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather