NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
609 FPUS51 KBGM 100924
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-102100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely this morning, then
rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ015-102100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ016-102100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-102100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ018-102100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ022-102100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Rain
likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-102100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-102100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-102100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ036-102100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ037-102100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then
rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ044-102100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-102100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ046-102100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ055-102100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-102100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ057-102100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ062-102100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
423 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather