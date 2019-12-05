NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
_____
540 FPUS51 KBGM 050836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather