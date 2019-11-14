NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

