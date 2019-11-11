NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
_____
696 FPUS51 KBGM 110953
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total
snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ015-112100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Snow. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ016-112100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with a chance of
freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Snow. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ017-112100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with a chance of
freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ018-112100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain with sleet likely in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ022-112100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain. A chance of snow with a slight chance of
freezing rain this morning, then snow and freezing rain this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Snow. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ023-112100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow this
morning, then snow likely with a chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow with a slight chance of sleet in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ024-112100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow this
morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet. Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then snow with a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ025-112100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. A chance of freezing
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow
with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ036-112100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing
rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with possible freezing rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ037-112100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then snow with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.
Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow accumulation
of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ044-112100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. A slight chance of
freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow with freezing rain with possible rain in the
evening, then snow with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ045-112100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of
freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain in the
evening, then snow and sleet with rain likely after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ046-112100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of
freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain in the
evening, then snow, rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an
inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ055-112100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ056-112100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,
then snow, rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ057-112100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain, snow with a
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ062-112100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather