NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

NYZ009-092100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-092100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ016-092100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-092100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ018-092100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ022-092100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-092100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ024-092100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-092100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ036-092100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-092100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-092100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-092100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-092100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-092100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-092100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-092100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-092100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

