NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
731 FPUS51 KBGM 050836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
